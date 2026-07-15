Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 82.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,258 shares of the company's stock after selling 90,727 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 15,809,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $584,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,664,357 shares of the company's stock worth $462,193,000 after purchasing an additional 101,994 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,999,919 shares of the company's stock worth $346,716,000 after purchasing an additional 659,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,443 shares of the company's stock worth $263,631,000 after purchasing an additional 137,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,527,266 shares of the company's stock worth $196,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,855 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Dynatrace from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of DT opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $531.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Dynatrace's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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