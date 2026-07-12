Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $7.22 Million Investment in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,756 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,217,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 40.9% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company's stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts: Sign Up

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.3%

FTAI Aviation stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.35. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,055,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,402. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.58. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $109.13 and a fifty-two week high of $323.51.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 181.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. FTAI Aviation's payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $326.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTAI Aviation

Insider Activity at FTAI Aviation

In related news, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total value of $64,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $764,716.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total transaction of $16,334,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 210,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,936,717.09. This represents a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,515 shares of company stock valued at $61,599,445. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FTAI Aviation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FTAI Aviation wasn't on the list.

While FTAI Aviation currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here