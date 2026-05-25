Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $429,000 Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,756 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Sandisk by 1,301.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 31,237 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandisk by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 138 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

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Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of SNDK opened at $1,478.69 on Monday. Sandisk Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $1,600.00. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $982.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $599.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 4.82.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hedge fund billionaire David Tepper reportedly bought 281,250 shares of Sandisk, adding to bullish investor sentiment and reinforcing the idea that large investors still see upside after the stock’s huge run. Article Title

Hedge fund billionaire David Tepper reportedly bought 281,250 shares of Sandisk, adding to bullish investor sentiment and reinforcing the idea that large investors still see upside after the stock’s huge run. Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces argue that Sandisk is benefiting from AI-driven NAND demand, enterprise SSD growth, and an improved long-term earnings outlook, with some analysts calling the stock undervalued despite the sharp rally. Article Title

Several recent pieces argue that Sandisk is benefiting from AI-driven NAND demand, enterprise SSD growth, and an improved long-term earnings outlook, with some analysts calling the stock undervalued despite the sharp rally. Positive Sentiment: SanDisk also got a boost from sector momentum as memory stocks rebounded, with traders pointing to AI-related demand and tighter supply conditions among rivals as reasons for the renewed interest. Article Title

SanDisk also got a boost from sector momentum as memory stocks rebounded, with traders pointing to AI-related demand and tighter supply conditions among rivals as reasons for the renewed interest. Neutral Sentiment: Some market commentary now frames Sandisk as a “hold” after its explosive year-to-date surge, suggesting the business outlook is strong but the valuation has become much less attractive for new buyers. Article Title

Some market commentary now frames Sandisk as a “hold” after its explosive year-to-date surge, suggesting the business outlook is strong but the valuation has become much less attractive for new buyers. Negative Sentiment: Jim Cramer’s cautious comments that investors should “let it come down more” may temper enthusiasm, especially after the stock’s massive rally and elevated valuation. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SNDK. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sandisk from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Melius Research set a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,157.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNDK

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 6,525 shares of company stock worth $6,555,092 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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