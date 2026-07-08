Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,004 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 9,396 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Danaher were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 34.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,418 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 40.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 64.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 75,714 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 29,592 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Danaher from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Danaher from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $194.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.65 and a 200-day moving average of $199.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $160.93 and a fifty-two week high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.89%.Danaher's revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

See Also

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