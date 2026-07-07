Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 77,434 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 77,434 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE PFE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.14. The company's stock had a trading volume of 15,695,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,643,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.30%.

Key Stories Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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