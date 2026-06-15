Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 12,979 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up about 1.0% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, United Community Bank grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 186 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock opened at $189.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $191.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.02 and a 52 week high of $261.56. The company has a market capitalization of $204.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. T-Mobile US's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Freedom Capital raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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