Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys 29,316 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 3,807.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,086 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,316 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 1.0% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. MLP3 LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $875,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 81,208 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $20,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,472 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 806 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $409,679.48. This trade represents a 95.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $271.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ITW stock opened at $257.22 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $258.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.82 and a 1 year high of $303.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 97.36%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works's payout ratio is 59.80%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Illinois Tool Works, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Illinois Tool Works wasn't on the list.

While Illinois Tool Works currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here