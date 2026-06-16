Resources Management Corp CT ADV Decreases Stock Position in Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its stake in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR - Free Report) by 78.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,193 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 19,327 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in Core Natural Resources were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Natural Resources by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the energy company's stock worth $7,523,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Core Natural Resources by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 69,689 shares of the energy company's stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 47,315 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $3,112,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Natural Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,047 shares of the energy company's stock worth $47,838,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $9,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company's stock.

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Core Natural Resources Trading Down 5.0%

CNR opened at $87.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.78 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $64.57 and a one year high of $114.80.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $899.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Core Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.Core Natural Resources's quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Core Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Core Natural Resources's payout ratio is presently -32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Core Natural Resources from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Core Natural Resources from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Core Natural Resources from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Core Natural Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.67.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core Natural Resources news, CEO James A. Brock sold 40,760 shares of Core Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $4,122,874.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,115,000. The trade was a 28.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

About Core Natural Resources

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant.

See Also

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