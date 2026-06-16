Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $648,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 737 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $941.82.

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Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $1,077.31 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $618.00 and a 12 month high of $1,098.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $961.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $912.63. The firm has a market cap of $317.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.12 EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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