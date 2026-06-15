Resources Management Corp CT ADV Purchases 5,356 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 145.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,051 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,173,705 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,108,657,000 after acquiring an additional 176,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in AMETEK by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,956,361 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,044,140,000 after acquiring an additional 192,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,236 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,204,722,000 after acquiring an additional 37,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AMETEK by 4.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,463,518 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $839,141,000 after acquiring an additional 209,043 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $831,372,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,174.40. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE AME opened at $226.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.56. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.43 and a 12 month high of $243.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered AMETEK from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 price objective on AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.33.

View Our Latest Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AMETEK, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AMETEK wasn't on the list.

While AMETEK currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here