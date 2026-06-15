Resources Management Corp CT ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 256.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,417 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 27,627 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.0% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in Oracle were worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $114,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,677,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 28.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,586 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $311,497,000 after acquiring an additional 246,243 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,590 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in Oracle by 1,945.8% during the third quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 92,736 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $26,081,000 after acquiring an additional 88,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $184.01 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $184.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.77. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $134.57 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $529.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle beat fiscal Q4 estimates, with adjusted EPS of $2.11 and revenue of $19.18 billion, while cloud infrastructure revenue jumped 93% year over year and the company cited a record $638 billion remaining performance obligation, signaling strong demand for its AI and cloud services.

Oracle beat fiscal Q4 estimates, with adjusted EPS of $2.11 and revenue of $19.18 billion, while cloud infrastructure revenue jumped 93% year over year and the company cited a record $638 billion remaining performance obligation, signaling strong demand for its AI and cloud services. Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Office of Personnel Management awarded Oracle a $395.8 million federal HR modernization contract, expanding Oracle’s government cloud footprint and adding a new revenue stream tied to more than 2 million federal employees. Article Title

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management awarded Oracle a $395.8 million federal HR modernization contract, expanding Oracle’s government cloud footprint and adding a new revenue stream tied to more than 2 million federal employees. Positive Sentiment: Several recent analyst notes remained bullish, with firms like Guggenheim, Piper Sandler, BMO Capital Markets, and Cantor Fitzgerald reiterating constructive ratings and higher price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite the selloff.

Several recent analyst notes remained bullish, with firms like Guggenheim, Piper Sandler, BMO Capital Markets, and Cantor Fitzgerald reiterating constructive ratings and higher price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite the selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted that the broader earnings revisions trend for 2026 has been improving, especially in Technology, which may support sentiment for Oracle and other software/cloud names.

Zacks noted that the broader earnings revisions trend for 2026 has been improving, especially in Technology, which may support sentiment for Oracle and other software/cloud names. Negative Sentiment: Oracle’s stock fell sharply because management said AI-related capital expenditures will be far higher than expected, with FY2027 capex potentially reaching $95 billion and plans to raise about $40 billion more through debt and equity financing, raising concerns about dilution, leverage, and free cash flow.

Oracle’s stock fell sharply because management said AI-related capital expenditures will be far higher than expected, with FY2027 capex potentially reaching $95 billion and plans to raise about $40 billion more through debt and equity financing, raising concerns about dilution, leverage, and free cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Investors also reacted to warnings that margins may step down as Oracle ramps data-center buildout, while a cyber issue in PeopleSoft and reports of active exploitation added a small layer of operational risk. Article Title

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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