Resources Management Corp CT ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,217 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,619 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Qualcomm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $211.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $259.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.43 and a 200 day moving average of $164.85. The company has a market capitalization of $223.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $493,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,737.40. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $3,928,958. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Evercore set a $179.00 price objective on Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $184.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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