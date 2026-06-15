Resources Management Corp CT ADV Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 9,609.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,315 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 221,015 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 2.3% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $85.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $179.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $90.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.27. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.20 and a twelve month high of $98.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is 63.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Barclays set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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