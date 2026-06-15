Resources Management Corp CT ADV Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,430 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 27,524 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.0% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in Danaher were worth $7,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Danaher by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Danaher Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:DHR opened at $179.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock's fifty day moving average is $180.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.62. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $160.93 and a 52 week high of $242.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.89%.The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

More Danaher News

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Positive Sentiment: Danaher closed its $9.9 billion acquisition of Masimo, expanding its diagnostics and patient-monitoring portfolio with AI-enabled sensor technologies that could support longer-term growth. Danaher Boosts Product Portfolio With the Acquisition of Masimo

Danaher closed its $9.9 billion acquisition of Masimo, expanding its diagnostics and patient-monitoring portfolio with AI-enabled sensor technologies that could support longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Cepheid, a Danaher company, donated Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever panel tests to support Ebola outbreak response in Africa, highlighting the company’s diagnostic relevance and public-health role. Cepheid Delivers Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever Panel Tests to Africa

Cepheid, a Danaher company, donated Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever panel tests to support Ebola outbreak response in Africa, highlighting the company’s diagnostic relevance and public-health role. Positive Sentiment: Analysts noted strong performance in Danaher’s biotechnology unit, with bioprocessing demand and equipment orders rising, which supports the company’s 2026 growth outlook. Strong Performance Continues at DHR's Biotechnology Unit: What's Next?

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Danaher from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Further Reading

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