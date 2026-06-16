Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 31,328 Shares of General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS - Free Report) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,328 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in General Mills were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LBP AM SA acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,639,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in General Mills by 1,824.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,628,000 after buying an additional 848,712 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in General Mills by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 333,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,800,000 after buying an additional 205,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 550.2% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 66,981 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of General Mills from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $39.39.

Read Our Latest Report on GIS

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.75 and a 1-year high of $54.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of -0.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.09). General Mills had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 12.05%.The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business's revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $342,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 86,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,947,288.54. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricardo Fernandez sold 7,995 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $275,827.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 62,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,148,763.50. This trade represents a 11.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc NYSE: GIS is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company's portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider General Mills, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Mills wasn't on the list.

While General Mills currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here