Resources Management Corp CT ADV Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,229 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after selling 136,982 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 490.0% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 649 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 707 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.0%

VZ opened at $48.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $200.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.24. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.82 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Verizon Communications's payout ratio is currently 69.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.59.

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Key Headlines Impacting Verizon Communications

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Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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