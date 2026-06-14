Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR is Baupost Group LLC MA's Largest Position

Baupost Group LLC MA decreased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,080,112 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 172,750 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International comprises approximately 10.4% of Baupost Group LLC MA's holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned approximately 2.33% of Restaurant Brands International worth $551,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,525,570 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $2,969,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,983,585 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,090,684,000 after purchasing an additional 344,066 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 15.4% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,903,208 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $955,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,354 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,429,121 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $575,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,870 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,835,522 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $466,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Jeffrey Housman sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,469,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 162,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,909,417.96. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $15,010,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 960,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,105,713.45. The trade was a 17.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,198,650 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.54.

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Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.33 and a 12 month high of $81.96. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $76.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.52.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 9.96%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Restaurant Brands International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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