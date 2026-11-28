EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,814,877 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 356,675 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International makes up approximately 9.2% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 4.83% of Restaurant Brands International worth $1,196,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 143.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,932,662 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $364,524,000 after buying an additional 2,910,454 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,583,329 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $180,116,000 after acquiring an additional 109,723 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,350,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 554.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,173,662 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $85,102,000 after acquiring an additional 994,454 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,678,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.61. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.43 and a fifty-two week high of $81.96.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Restaurant Brands International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Axel Schwan sold 57,574 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $4,671,554.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,031,935.12. This trade represents a 21.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman J. Doyle sold 45,187 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $3,325,763.20. Following the sale, the chairman owned 263,165 shares in the company, valued at $19,368,944. This represents a 14.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Argus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. CL King set a $80.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotia dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is a global quick-service restaurant company that owns and franchises Burger King, Tim Hortons, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Firehouse Subs. Its business centers on developing and supporting these restaurant brands, with a large share of locations operated by franchisees. The company's brands offer a range of products and services, including burgers and sandwiches, coffee and baked goods, fried chicken and seafood, and sub sandwiches. Restaurant Brands International serves customers through restaurants and, where available, delivery and digital ordering services.

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