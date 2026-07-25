Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 4,535 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Retirement Planning Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,044 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 4,535 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. CICC Research lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

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NVIDIA Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $206.84 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.21. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $207.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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