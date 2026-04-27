Retirement Solution LLC Takes $1.55 Million Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Retirement Solution LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,445 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000. Lowe's Companies accounts for about 0.3% of Retirement Solution LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. TD Cowen cut their target price on Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Lowe's Companies from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Argus upped their target price on Lowe's Companies from $286.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Lowe's Companies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $289.24.

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Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $244.27 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $248.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.89. The firm has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.97. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.33 and a 52-week high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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