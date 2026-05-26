Revere Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Revere Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $589,000. Astera Labs comprises about 0.2% of Revere Asset Management Inc's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Astera Labs by 374.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in Astera Labs by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Astera Labs by 159.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In other news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 28,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $7,173,329.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,789,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $945,868,091.84. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.19, for a total transaction of $69,773,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 615,000 shares in the company, valued at $153,251,850. This trade represents a 31.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,915,461 shares of company stock valued at $358,508,976 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALAB. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $297.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALAB

Astera Labs Price Performance

ALAB opened at $306.88 on Tuesday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $84.78 and a one year high of $315.81. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $174.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 3.35.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs's revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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