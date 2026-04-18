Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $13.32 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,443 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 5,740 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.6% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PMG Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $181,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares during the period. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,316,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $20,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock worth $207,181,819. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $201.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $95.04 and a one year high of $212.19. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $183.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. HSBC set a $310.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $275.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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