REX American Resources Corporation $REX Stock Position Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,523,594 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 72,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.63% of REX American Resources worth $69,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 901 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 359.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the energy company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 97.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the energy company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,680 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at REX American Resources

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 5,086 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $247,840.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 254,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,381,513.32. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 69,335 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $3,034,792.95. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 588,280 shares in the company, valued at $25,749,015.60. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 105,086 shares of company stock worth $4,643,829 in the last quarter. 13.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REX American Resources Price Performance

NYSE REX opened at $44.40 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89. REX American Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $53.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.62.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $167.23 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 14.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded REX American Resources from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on REX

REX American Resources Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a diversified agribusiness and renewable energy company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Founded in 2005 through a reorganization of existing agricultural interests, the company focuses on two primary business segments: fuel ethanol production and specialty ingredient solutions. REX American Resources leverages its integrated operations to supply clean-burning fuel, animal feed co-products and sweetener ingredients to a broad customer base in North America and beyond.

In its alcohol fuels segment, the company operates an anhydrous ethanol production facility in Colwich, Kansas.

See Also

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