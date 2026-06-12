Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR Shares Sold by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,862,569 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 159,770 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $110,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,550 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 309.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,245 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 89,390 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 41.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,811,775 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $70,931,000 after purchasing an additional 526,877 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,956 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 131.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 33,299 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $1,181,115.53. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 33,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,115.53. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 23,132 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $816,328.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 560,406 shares in the company, valued at $19,776,727.74. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business's 50 day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 23.25%.The company had revenue of $242.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Rexford Industrial Realty's payout ratio is currently 187.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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