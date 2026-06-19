Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN is Dean Capital Management's 10th Largest Position

Dean Capital Management grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN - Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,712 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 50,673 shares during the quarter. Reynolds Consumer Products accounts for about 1.5% of Dean Capital Management's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2,734.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,163 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REYN. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of REYN opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The stock's 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.70%.The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.570-1.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Reynolds Consumer Products's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.60%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc NASDAQ: REYN is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

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