Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM - Free Report) TSE: BAM.A during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,654 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 0.4% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 72.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,904,677 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $222,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,425,392 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $991,677,000 after purchasing an additional 253,789 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 78.0% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 126,015 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 65.6% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,212 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $14,463,000 after purchasing an additional 100,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 465,600 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,511,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Brookfield Asset Management News

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Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $49.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.13. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $64.10.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM - Get Free Report) TSE: BAM.A last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 51.59%.The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.5025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Brookfield Asset Management's dividend payout ratio is presently 132.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group set a $52.00 price target on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.06.

View Our Latest Report on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a global alternative asset manager headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that specializes in investments in real assets and related private equity and credit strategies. The firm acquires, manages and develops assets in sectors such as real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity, seeking long-term value through active asset management and operational improvements. Brookfield structures and manages commingled funds, listed partnerships and separate accounts for institutional and retail investors.

The company's products and services include fund management across equity and debt strategies, direct asset ownership and operations, property and facilities management, and capital markets solutions.

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