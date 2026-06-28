RFG Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 49.6% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $77,611,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Micron Technology by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Trading Down 6.7%

NASDAQ:MU opened at $1,132.33 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,255.00. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $817.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 61.55 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total value of $35,955,666.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,064 shares in the company, valued at $371,728,524.32. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,263.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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