RFG Advisory LLC Sells 6,388 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,887 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,388 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.8% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 8,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $170.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $148.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.25. The business's fifty day moving average is $113.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.05. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.61 and a 52 week high of $175.80.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The business's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 133,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,757,828.80. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $4,020,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,652,415.11. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,560 shares of company stock valued at $27,870,662. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MRVL. Wall Street Zen lowered Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Erste Group Bank began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2028 earnings estimate for Marvell and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings power and AI-related growth prospects.

Erste Group raised its FY2028 earnings estimate for Marvell and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings power and AI-related growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest remains strong as Marvell’s AI-driven data center business and NVIDIA partnership continue to fuel optimism around custom AI silicon demand.

Investor interest remains strong as Marvell’s AI-driven data center business and NVIDIA partnership continue to fuel optimism around custom AI silicon demand. Positive Sentiment: The stock’s rally has been supported by a broader rotation back into AI infrastructure names, which has lifted sentiment across the semiconductor group. How Marvell Stock Surges To $400

The stock’s rally has been supported by a broader rotation back into AI infrastructure names, which has lifted sentiment across the semiconductor group. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles frame Marvell as a heavily searched and widely discussed stock, reflecting strong investor attention rather than a single material company event.

Several recent articles frame Marvell as a heavily searched and widely discussed stock, reflecting strong investor attention rather than a single material company event. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary says the shares may be getting ahead of fundamentals after a parabolic move, with valuation concerns, insider selling, and analyst price targets implying downside from recent highs. Marvell Technology (MRVL) Stock Plunges 7% — Is Now the Time to Buy?

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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