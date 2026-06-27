RFG Advisory LLC Sells 8,738 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,334 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 8,738 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,489 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 12,637 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $24,345,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.6% in the first quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $579,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $5,598,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 345 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total value of $100,108.65. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,135,361.03. This trade represents a 4.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,389 shares of company stock valued at $27,570,630. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $304.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.57 and a 12-month high of $306.24. The company has a market capitalization of $247.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.34, a PEG ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.94. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $241.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.11.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $222.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $306.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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