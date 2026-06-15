RFP Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,311 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,644 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.0% of RFP Financial Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RFP Financial Group LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Caterpillar Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $910.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.70 and a 12 month high of $946.83. The firm has a market cap of $419.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company's 50-day moving average price is $851.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $727.82.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The company's revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total transaction of $22,354,968.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,397,884.68. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $900.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $980.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $933.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar raised its quarterly dividend by 8% to $1.63 per share, extending its dividend-growth streak to 32 consecutive years and signaling confidence in cash generation and future returns to shareholders.

Caterpillar raised its quarterly dividend by 8% to $1.63 per share, extending its dividend-growth streak to 32 consecutive years and signaling confidence in cash generation and future returns to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group lifted FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Caterpillar, reflecting expectations for stronger profitability ahead.

Analysts at Erste Group lifted FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Caterpillar, reflecting expectations for stronger profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar was highlighted on Zacks’ “best momentum stocks” list, which can reinforce bullish trader interest and momentum buying.

Caterpillar was highlighted on Zacks’ “best momentum stocks” list, which can reinforce bullish trader interest and momentum buying. Positive Sentiment: Recent bullish commentary pointed to strong Q1 results, including 22% revenue growth and a backlog of $62.7 billion, suggesting healthy demand across Caterpillar’s core markets.

Recent bullish commentary pointed to strong Q1 results, including 22% revenue growth and a backlog of $62.7 billion, suggesting healthy demand across Caterpillar’s core markets. Neutral Sentiment: Caterpillar and Austal announced a global value agreement, but the available details do not clearly indicate a material near-term financial impact for CAT. Austal and Caterpillar in Global Value Agreement

Caterpillar and Austal announced a global value agreement, but the available details do not clearly indicate a material near-term financial impact for CAT. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary warned that Caterpillar’s recent run-up leaves the stock vulnerable to a reversal on valuation concerns after a sharp move higher.

Some market commentary warned that Caterpillar’s recent run-up leaves the stock vulnerable to a reversal on valuation concerns after a sharp move higher. Negative Sentiment: The stock also recently pulled back from its year-to-date high, with technical traders citing a possible double-top pattern, which may be limiting near-term upside.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

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