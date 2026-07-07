RH $RH Shares Acquired by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,208 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the period. RH makes up approximately 1.7% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.56% of RH worth $14,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RH. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in RH by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company's stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of RH by 48.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,365 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 24.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of RH by 11.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,448 shares of the company's stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth about $1,268,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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RH Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of RH stock opened at $168.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.16 and a 200 day moving average of $162.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.88. RH has a twelve month low of $106.30 and a twelve month high of $257.00.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.12) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $800.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. RH had a return on equity of 423.79% and a net margin of 3.01%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded RH from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RH from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $130.00 to $96.00 and set a "strong sell" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of RH from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $172.53.

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Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 3,102 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $446,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,830 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,719,520. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos Alberini bought 11,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,832,329.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 32,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,371. This represents a 54.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RH

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

Further Reading

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