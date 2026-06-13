Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Buys 46,000 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.4% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $15,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.2%

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $125.59 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.46 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.28.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,185,357.82. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $9,047,570. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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