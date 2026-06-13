Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Increases Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ADPT

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.40% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,971,706 shares of the company's stock worth $89,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,648 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,942,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,511,855 shares of the company's stock worth $57,041,000 after acquiring an additional 110,825 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 3,126,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,776,000 after buying an additional 247,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,902,269 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,133,000 after buying an additional 1,022,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.57.

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Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of ADPT opened at $17.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 2.15. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 16.82%.Adaptive Biotechnologies's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Francis Lo sold 39,741 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $695,070.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 250,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,835.66. The trade was a 13.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Julie Rubinstein sold 30,941 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $458,855.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 434,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,439,008.04. The trade was a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 516,654 shares of company stock worth $7,509,691. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

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