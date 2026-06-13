Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,640 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.8% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $608.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.4%

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $468.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $479.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $527.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $643.99. The company has a market capitalization of $174.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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