Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Makes New Investment in uniQure N.V. $QURE

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 79,375 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.13% of uniQure as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QURE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 509.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,150 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,141 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 76.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QURE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded uniQure from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on uniQure from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered uniQure to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised uniQure from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.83.

View Our Latest Report on QURE

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jack Kaye sold 2,645 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $79,376.45. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $613,374.39. The trade was a 11.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Walid Abi-Saab sold 45,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $1,127,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 169,669 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,905.14. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 85,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,383 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company's stock.

uniQure Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average is $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. uniQure N.V. has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $71.50.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 145.81% and a negative net margin of 1,154.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that uniQure N.V. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting uniQure

Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:

Negative Sentiment: A cluster of insiders sold shares in recent filings, including directors Robert Gut, Madhavan Balachandran, Rachelle Suzanne Jacques, Jack Kaye, Leonard E. Post, Jeremy P. Springhorn, and David D. Meek, along with insider Kylie O'keefe. The transactions totaled a meaningful reduction in ownership across the group, increasing focus on insider confidence. Article: UniQure Rocked by Wave of High-Level Insider Stock Sales

A cluster of insiders sold shares in recent filings, including directors Robert Gut, Madhavan Balachandran, Rachelle Suzanne Jacques, Jack Kaye, Leonard E. Post, Jeremy P. Springhorn, and David D. Meek, along with insider Kylie O'keefe. The transactions totaled a meaningful reduction in ownership across the group, increasing focus on insider confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Several of the sales were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, which can lessen the bearish signal because the trades may have been scheduled in advance rather than reflecting a sudden change in outlook.

Several of the sales were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, which can lessen the bearish signal because the trades may have been scheduled in advance rather than reflecting a sudden change in outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The stock has already been trending above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, so some of the selling may simply reflect profit-taking after a strong move rather than a deterioration in the company’s fundamentals.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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