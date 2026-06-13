Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Purchases 137,000 Shares of LivaNova PLC $LIVN

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN - Free Report) by 258.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.35% of LivaNova worth $11,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 4.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 4.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,012,000 after acquiring an additional 36,094 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 10.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 168,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 19.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 43,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LivaNova news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,800 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $136,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $547,521. The trade was a 19.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

LivaNova Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $79.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $80.74. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.77.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. LivaNova had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $362.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. LivaNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of LivaNova from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $79.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on LivaNova

About LivaNova

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company's primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN - Free Report).

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