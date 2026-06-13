Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Purchases Shares of 260,000 Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 260,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,736,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.10% of Oscar Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,271 shares of the company's stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 1.4% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 57,787 shares of the company's stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the company's stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 28.6% in the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 7.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company's stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

In other Oscar Health news, Director Mario Schlosser sold 34,120 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $748,592.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 480,866 shares in the company, valued at $10,550,200.04. The trade was a 6.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Mark T. Bertolini bought 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $11,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,196,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $121,546,761.92. This trade represents a 10.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,283,140. 24.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSCR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Oscar Health from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Oscar Health from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oscar Health from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Oscar Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Oscar Health from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.78.

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Oscar Health Trading Down 2.1%

OSCR opened at $28.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.37. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.30%.The firm's revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company's primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

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