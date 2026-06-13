Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Reduces Stake in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,052 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 35,400 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 2.1% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB's holdings in Danaher were worth $22,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE DHR opened at $179.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.78. The stock has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $160.93 and a 12-month high of $242.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

Key Headlines Impacting Danaher

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Positive Sentiment: Danaher closed its $9.9 billion acquisition of Masimo, expanding its diagnostics and patient-monitoring portfolio with AI-enabled sensor technologies that could support longer-term growth. Danaher Boosts Product Portfolio With the Acquisition of Masimo

Danaher closed its $9.9 billion acquisition of Masimo, expanding its diagnostics and patient-monitoring portfolio with AI-enabled sensor technologies that could support longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Cepheid, a Danaher company, donated Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever panel tests to support Ebola outbreak response in Africa, highlighting the company’s diagnostic relevance and public-health role. Cepheid Delivers Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever Panel Tests to Africa

Cepheid, a Danaher company, donated Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever panel tests to support Ebola outbreak response in Africa, highlighting the company’s diagnostic relevance and public-health role. Positive Sentiment: Analysts noted strong performance in Danaher’s biotechnology unit, with bioprocessing demand and equipment orders rising, which supports the company’s 2026 growth outlook. Strong Performance Continues at DHR's Biotechnology Unit: What's Next?

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Danaher from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.61.

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Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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