Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 18,300 Shares of Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its holdings in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. Insmed accounts for approximately 1.8% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.05% of Insmed worth $19,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Insmed by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,937,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $711,076,000 after buying an additional 1,623,342 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,681,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insmed by 15,973.5% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 26,516 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $3,492,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,750,000.

Insmed Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $97.85 on Friday. Insmed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.39 and a 12-month high of $212.75. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $124.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.14. Insmed had a negative net margin of 144.44% and a negative return on equity of 130.11%. The firm had revenue of $305.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. The company's revenue was up 229.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $212.50.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 88,060 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $14,497,317.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,584,130.30. This represents a 45.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 19,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,964,945.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,483.58. The trade was a 27.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,482 shares of company stock valued at $24,438,193. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

Further Reading

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