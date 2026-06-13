Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 7,500 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB's holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $5,941,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,693 shares of the company's stock worth $149,182,000 after purchasing an additional 109,462 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth $1,638,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $7,362,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in Elevance Health by 798.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 51,633 shares of the company's stock worth $16,684,000 after buying an additional 45,889 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Elevance Health Trading Up 1.1%

ELV opened at $403.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $426.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $366.62 and a 200 day moving average of $344.86.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $49.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.62%.The firm's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.97 earnings per share. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.93 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Elevance Health from $317.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Elevance Health from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Elevance Health from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Elevance Health from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $395.00 to $391.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $416.11.

Get Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $60,667.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,312,599.18. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

Further Reading

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