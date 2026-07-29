Rhino Investment Partners Inc Purchases New Position in CF Bankshares Inc. $CFBK

Rhino Investment Partners Inc purchased a new position in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 125,377 shares of the savings and loans company's stock, valued at approximately $3,499,000. Rhino Investment Partners Inc owned approximately 1.95% of CF Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 1,305.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 307.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,467 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFBK shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.50) on shares of CF Bankshares in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CF Bankshares in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CFBK

CF Bankshares Price Performance

CFBK opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $231.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.73. CF Bankshares Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. CF Bankshares's dividend payout ratio is presently 12.95%.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. Through its primary subsidiary, Community First Bank, Wichita, N.A., the company provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses and agricultural clients. CF Bankshares emphasizes community-oriented banking, combining local market knowledge with a personalized approach to customer relationships.

The company's offerings include traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market products, along with a variety of commercial and consumer lending solutions.

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