RHL Group LLC Purchases Shares of 23,607 NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

RHL Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,607 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,403,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.5% of RHL Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,386,863,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,454,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,180,313,000. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $2,635,969,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $205.10 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $203.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.58. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $140.85 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. The trade was a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,922,461 shares of company stock valued at $387,385,083. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. They set a "buy" rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

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Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

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About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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