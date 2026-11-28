State Street Corp lessened its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM - Free Report) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,638,743 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,508,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.81% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $251,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RYTM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 364 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 894.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David Meeker sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $5,133,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 239,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,564,618.86. The trade was a 17.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 45,921 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $5,505,927.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,273.90. This represents a 81.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 168,695 shares of company stock worth $18,356,174 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $120.12 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.42 and a beta of 2.17. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $99.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.92.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $92.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $85.56 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.03% and a negative return on equity of 171.16%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial set a $160.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare genetic diseases that cause severe obesity. Its work centers on the melanocortin-4 receptor pathway, which helps regulate appetite and body weight. The company's marketed medicine, Imcivree (setmelanotide), is approved in the United States for chronic weight management in certain patients with obesity caused by specific genetic conditions, including POMC, PCSK1 or LEPR deficiency and Bardet-Biedl syndrome.

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