Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires 191,854 Shares of Varex Imaging $VREX

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX - Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274,818 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 191,854 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 3.03% of Varex Imaging worth $13,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 381.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 225,238 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 532,748 shares of the company's stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 236,620 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,244,329 shares of the company's stock worth $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 843,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 889.9% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 99,810 shares of the company's stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 89,727 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Varex Imaging from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $459.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 9.64%.The business had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.92 million. Varex Imaging has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation is a global provider of X-ray imaging components and solutions for the medical, security and industrial markets. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of products that convert X-ray energy into high-resolution digital images. Its portfolio includes X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, digital sensors, specialty radiographic tubes and related software, all engineered to meet the demanding requirements of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in diagnostic imaging, computed tomography (CT), fluoroscopy, mammography, dental radiography and non-destructive testing applications.

The company's medical imaging offerings support a wide spectrum of clinical modalities, from portable radiography systems to advanced CT scanners, enhancing image quality and dose efficiency for healthcare providers.

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