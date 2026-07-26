Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in Lucky Strike Entertainment $LUCK

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK - Free Report) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,189 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 166,104 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.35% of Lucky Strike Entertainment worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company's stock.

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Lucky Strike Entertainment Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of LUCK stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $936.53 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.62. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $342.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $353.77 million. Analysts forecast that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Lucky Strike Entertainment's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lucky Strike Entertainment from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment to a "hold" rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LUCK

Lucky Strike Entertainment Company Profile

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

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