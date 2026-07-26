Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Increases Position in XPO, Inc. $XPO

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO - Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,299 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. XPO makes up approximately 2.4% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of XPO worth $43,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of XPO by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 200 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in XPO during the third quarter worth $39,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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XPO Stock Down 0.7%

XPO stock opened at $212.60 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $210.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.68 and a 1-year high of $232.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.85.

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 4.19%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on XPO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on XPO from $237.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore upgraded shares of XPO from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of XPO from $244.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $219.76.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $517,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,492.89. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company's stock.

XPO Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company's operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

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