Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TriMas Corporation $TRS

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS - Free Report) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,136 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 64,756 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of TriMas worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TriMas alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the first quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in TriMas by 20,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TriMas by 1,958.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,029 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company's stock.

TriMas News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TriMas this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q1 2027 EPS estimate for TriMas to $0.51 from $0.40, indicating improved expectations for near-term earnings power. TriMas stock page

Zacks Research raised its Q1 2027 EPS estimate for TriMas to $0.51 from $0.40, indicating improved expectations for near-term earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: TriMas declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, payable August 13 to shareholders of record on August 6. The payout is small, with a modest yield of about 0.4%, so the announcement is unlikely to be a major driver of the stock. TriMas stock page

TriMas declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, payable August 13 to shareholders of record on August 6. The payout is small, with a modest yield of about 0.4%, so the announcement is unlikely to be a major driver of the stock. Neutral Sentiment: TriMas is scheduled to report quarterly earnings soon, which may keep the stock active as investors look for confirmation of whether management can meet or beat the current full-year EPS consensus of $1.67. TriMas stock page

TriMas is scheduled to report quarterly earnings soon, which may keep the stock active as investors look for confirmation of whether management can meet or beat the current full-year EPS consensus of $1.67. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut its Q2 2027 EPS estimate to $0.58 from $0.62, suggesting slightly weaker expectations for that period. TriMas stock page

Zacks Research cut its Q2 2027 EPS estimate to $0.58 from $0.62, suggesting slightly weaker expectations for that period. Negative Sentiment: The firm also reduced its Q3 2027 EPS estimate to $0.59 from $0.64 and its Q4 2027 estimate to $0.50 from $0.52, alongside a smaller trim to Q2 2028 EPS to $0.57 from $0.59. These downward revisions may pressure sentiment even though Zacks still rates the stock “Hold.” TriMas stock page

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRS. Zacks Research raised shares of TriMas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TriMas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRS

TriMas Price Performance

TriMas stock opened at $40.03 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.26. TriMas Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.24). TriMas had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 93.79%.The business had revenue of $168.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $158.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. TriMas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriMas Corporation will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. TriMas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.66%.

Insider Activity at TriMas

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $675,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 57,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,601,022.86. The trade was a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Established in 1980, TriMas has built a global reputation for designing and manufacturing specialized products that serve a wide array of end markets. The company operates through multiple segments, each focused on high-demand niches where engineered solutions and rigorous quality standards are essential.

The Packaging segment supplies closures, dispensing systems and related components for the personal care, household chemicals, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TriMas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TriMas wasn't on the list.

While TriMas currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here