Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 75,131 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC's holdings in Insmed were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,937,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $711,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,342 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,681,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 15,973.5% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 26,516 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,492,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,702,000.

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Insmed Price Performance

Shares of INSM opened at $95.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Insmed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.39 and a fifty-two week high of $212.75. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 0.79. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $121.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.36.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.14. Insmed had a negative net margin of 144.44% and a negative return on equity of 130.11%. The company had revenue of $305.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $300.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 229.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 2,404 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $245,857.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 69,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,016.14. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 19,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,964,945.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,831,483.58. This trade represents a 27.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,482 shares of company stock worth $24,438,193. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Insmed from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Insmed

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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