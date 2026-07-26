Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,983 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,531 shares during the period. Medpace accounts for about 1.4% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Medpace worth $25,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $7,357,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 20,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,154,350. This represents a 44.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Medpace

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Medpace reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results, with EPS of $4.25 topping estimates and revenue of $707.3 million exceeding forecasts, reinforcing momentum in the business. MarketWatch article

Medpace reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results, with EPS of $4.25 topping estimates and revenue of $707.3 million exceeding forecasts, reinforcing momentum in the business. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY 2026 guidance to EPS of $17.25-$17.95 and revenue of about $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, signaling confidence in continued growth and backlog conversion. Benzinga article

The company raised FY 2026 guidance to EPS of $17.25-$17.95 and revenue of about $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, signaling confidence in continued growth and backlog conversion. Positive Sentiment: Bookings and backlog trends improved, with commentary highlighting a rebound in the net book-to-bill ratio and better revenue visibility, which supports investor optimism about future quarters. Seeking Alpha article

Bookings and backlog trends improved, with commentary highlighting a rebound in the net book-to-bill ratio and better revenue visibility, which supports investor optimism about future quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $609 from $462 but kept a hold rating, while Robert W. Baird lifted its target to $624 and maintained a neutral stance, suggesting analysts see upside but are not turning fully bullish. Benzinga article

Truist raised its price target to $609 from $462 but kept a hold rating, while Robert W. Baird lifted its target to $624 and maintained a neutral stance, suggesting analysts see upside but are not turning fully bullish. Neutral Sentiment: The stock’s move to a 52-week high reflects strong recent performance, but one Zacks note questioned whether the rally can continue, indicating the market may now be weighing valuation against the improved fundamentals. Zacks article

Medpace Price Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $601.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $492.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.49. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $373.00 and a 1-year high of $677.90.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.27. Medpace had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 110.15%. The business had revenue of $707.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $689.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.950 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $484.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $586.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $419.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $620.00 target price on Medpace in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $560.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Medpace

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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