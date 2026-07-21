Rice Partnership LLC Has $17.06 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Rice Partnership LLC decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 2.3% of Rice Partnership LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rice Partnership LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $17,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Micron Technology by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,316,000. PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $61,306,000. Finally, Dara Capital US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $2,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. This represents a 31.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $865.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,255.00. The stock has a market cap of $977.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company's fifty day moving average is $950.86 and its 200 day moving average is $606.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 price target on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,268.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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